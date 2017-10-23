There was a lot of NFL on the Big 4 yesterday as Super Bowl LI was re-fought on NBC’s , the Dallas Cowboys schooled the San Francisco 49ers 40-10 on Fox, and there were football overruns on CBS. There was also another tradition as The Simpsons (1.6/6) aired its Halloween special “Treehouse of Terror XXVIII.”

Up 23% over last week, The Simpsons‘ annual scary episode was down 48% from last year’s “Treehouse of Terror” on October 16, 2016. That special had the extra sugar high of a direct NFL overrun lead-in.

Besides The Simpsons, the rest of Fox’s Sunday saw Bob’s Burgers (1.3/5) and Ghosted (1.1/4) up two-tenths for the former show and a tenth for the latter. Family Guy (1.2/4) and The Last Man on Earth (0.8/3) were even with their October 15 episodes.

Although adjustments will be coming, the winner of last night’s primetime was of course NBC, with a 4.6/16 rating and 14.02 million viewers. That’s thanks to a rising Sunday Night Football (5.6/19). Watched by 16.74 million viewers, the NBC and NFL flagship is currently up 12% in the 18-49 demographic compared with last week’s fast affiliates. Last week’s SNF ended up getting a 5.6/19 in the demo and 16.16 million viewers in the final numbers, so looks like a rare ratings rise for the NFL — even with having to face last night’s Season 8 debut of The Walking Dead.

Moving up was not something they could invest in on Shark Tank (0.9/3) on Sunday. The entrepreneurial reality show was down 18% from its October 15 episode to hit a demo season low. Otherwise, the rest of the Disney-owned net’s night was the same as last week’s final numbers for The Toy Box (0.4/2), America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.93) and Ten Days in the Valley (0.4/2).

On CBS, which will likely see adjustments of its own from its overrun NFL games, a 7:30 PM ET-starting 60 Minutes (2.4/9) is up two tenths from last week. Wisdom of the Crowd (1.1/4) is flat with its October 15 episode while and NCIS: Los Angeles (1.0/3) is down a tenth. Madam Secretary (0.9/3) was up a tenth from its show of last week.