Diane Lane has joined the slate of guest stars for Amazon’s The Romanoffs, Matthew Weiner’s followup to his Emmy-winning Mad Men.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs contemporary anthology series is set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.

Lane joins recently announced Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Feild, Janet Montgomery and Paul Reiser.

Lane received Oscar, SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her starring role as an adulterous wife in the critically-praised Unfaithful. She also earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her leading role in HBO’s Cinema Verite co-starring Tim Robbins and James Gandolfini, and an Emmy nom for her role as Lorena in the CBS series Lonesome Dove opposite Robert Duvall. She’ll next be seen on the big screen as Martha Kent in Justice League, set to hit theaters on November 17.

The Romanoffs is also executive produced and written by Semi Chellas (Mad Men). Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men), and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything) co-executive produce.