Philip Hernandez (Gotham) has signed on for a recurring role in Season 3 of Hulu’s original drama series, The Path, from Universal Cable Productions and Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods. Created by Jessica Goldberg, The Path examines a family at the center of a controversial movement struggling with relationships, marriage and power, with each episode taking an in-depth look at what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. Hernandez will play Dr. Costa, a sexy South American ocular cancer doctor; a devout follower of Lilith’s (Sarita Choudhury) who gives her medical counsel. Hernandez is known for his role as inept medical examiner Dr. Guerra from the first season of Gotham. He most recently guest-starred on Bluebloods and The Blacklist. He’s repped by Fifi Oscard Agency and Green Key Management.

Rich Ting (Waco) has joined the cast of Warrior, Cinemax’s upcoming Tong Wars drama series inspired by the writings and work of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, from Fast & Furious‘ Justin Lin and Banshee co-creator Jonathan Tropper. The 10-episode series is a period crime drama set against the backdrop of the brutal Tong Wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1800s. Ting will play a universally feared fighter and top lieutenant of the Hop Wei Tong. Repped by Pantheon and Avalon, Ting currently recurs on AMC’s Waco and has recently guest-starred on Supergirl, Chicago PD and Rush Hour.