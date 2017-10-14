NBC has opted not to go forward with a fifth season of The Night Shift.

The army vet medical drama, created and executive produced by Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah, flew under the radar for most of its run. The series, produced by Sony Pictures TV, exceeded expectations in its summer 2014 launch and, except for Season 2, which was used as a spring 2015 midseason replacement, aired in the off-season.

“We want to thank our amazing creators and executive producers, Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah, for their dedication and stellar work; a cast and crew that were second to none; and the city of Albuquerque, N.M., which graciously opened its arms to us,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”

Asked about a possible a fifth season renewal, “we have a lot of stories to tell” Sachs told Deadline in August.

NBC has another medical drama series on the air, Chicago Med, and has more in development for next season, including Bellevue, from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV, which has a put pilot commitment.