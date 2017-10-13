“Do you know what mutants are?” 20th Century Fox has released a first-look at the upcoming film, The New Mutants and with the dark hollow hospital setting and creepy figures sticking out of walls, the Josh Boone-directed X-Men spinoff takes a more horror genre approach than the usual superhero actioner one.

“This is not a hospital. It’s a haunted house,” a patient exhorts in the trailer, aptly dropped on Friday the 13th. Written by Boone and Knate Lee, the film will center on an angst-driven adventures of a diverse group of teens that include Native American Danielle Moonstar, Scots girl Wolfsbane, a Kentuckian code-named Cannonball, Russian teen Magik, as well as an alien named Warlock.

Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga star in the pic, which bows in theaters April 13, 2018.

Producers are Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, Lauren Shuler Donner.

Check out the trailer above.