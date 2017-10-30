EXCLUSIVE: A filmmaking collective called Radio Silence has been hired to adapt 20th Century Fox animated/live-action feature The Memory Thief. Adaptive Studios and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps are producing the film based on the novel from Adaptive Books.

Radio Silence is composed of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. The collective previously directed Southbound, which premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival.

Authored by Bryce Moore, The Memory Thief is about a boy with special powers. The film is being produced by Adaptive Studios and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, who produced this year’s Best Picture nominee Arrival. It was acquired by the studio in March for its animated/hybrid initiative.

Radio Silence is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.