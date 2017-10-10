Amazon has slotted Wednesday, November 29 for the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and executive producer Daniel Palladino (Family Guy). We’re also getting a look at the official trailer.

Amazon

Written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when her perfect husband leaves, and Midge is left to chart a new course. She discovers a previously unknown talent – stand-up comedy, which ultimately lands her a post on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Tony Shalhoub (Monk) also stars as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, along with Alex Borstein (Family Guy) as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men) as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.