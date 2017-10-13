EXCLUSIVE: A late marquee drama package with Carol Mendelsohn writing and Morris Chestnut starring has landed at Fox with a big put pilot commitment that has hefty penalty attached. The project, The Long Walk, which brings Rosewood star Chestnut back into the Fox fold, hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios where Mendelsohn is under an overall deal.

Written by former CSI maven Mendelsohn, The Long Walk is based on the upcoming novel The Bomb Maker by Thomas Perry. When a killer with a deadly vendetta sets a trap and blows up half of the LA Bomb Squad, private security expert and retired bomb tech Dick Stahl (Chestnut) reluctantly returns to the team he left behind. Intent to not let the squad’s remaining rookies go it alone, Stahl must confront his past head-on as he trains, recruits and rebuilds the best bomb squad in the country – all while working to catch the killer, and responding to the diverse calls of an elite Bomb Squad. This extended family is a group of real heroes, risking their lives to protect the city, their loved ones… and each other.

Chestnut executive produces with Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz of Carol Mendelsohn Prods. and Brian Wilkins of LINK Entertainment (All I See Is You, Amazon’s Hand Of God).

Carol Mendelsohn Prods. had optioned the novel The Bomb Maker, which will be published in January by Mysterious Press, and Mendelsohn reached out to Chestnut for the lead. He liked the book and, when she committed to create the series, he came on board to star and executive produce.

While Mendelsohn has been prolific as a producer, this would be the first series she has created outside of the three CSI spinoffs.

Carol Mendelsohn Prods. is behind two of the biggest drama commitments this season. In addition to The Long Walk, the company has cop drama Chiefs, written by David Hudgins, at CBS with a pilot production commitment.

For the past two seasons, Chestnut, a NAACP Award winner for Nurse Jackie, toplined Fox’s drama procedural Rosewood. He is currently in production on the Amazon series, Goliath, starring opposite BillyBob Thornton in a one-season role as his nemesis Chief Deputy District Attorney Hakeem Rashad. In features, he has starred in such hits as The Perfect Guy, When the Bow Breaks and The Best Man Holiday. Chestnut is repped by WME and LINK. Mendelsohn is repped by WME and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.