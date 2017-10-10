The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped tonight during Monday Night Football — and it did not disappoint. With their lightsabers in hand and their trusty droids at their side, fanboys and fangirls were treated to a brand new — and gut-wrenchingly shocking — look at the highly anticipated installment of Star Wars.

The new trailer fires on all cylinders giving us glimpses of Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) intense Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that somehow scares him. We see Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) throw his tantrums and General Leia (the late Carrie Fisher) show growing concern over the galaxy. It also seems that Finn (John Boyega) is back to good health as he goes toe-to-toe with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). Poe (Oscar Isaac) is also back in action as is Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) with a Porg — a new cute creature for the Star Wars universe — by his side. We also see a very wrinkly look at the evil Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Ew. Nonetheless, it all ends with a clutch-your-pearls moment where it looks as if Rey is joining the Dark Side.

The follow up to 2015’s The Force Awakens also sees the return of Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd) as well as new members of the intergalactic cast include Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern.

There hasn’t been a trailer for The Last Jedi since the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando in April. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit for a new look at Episode VIII. When D23 didn’t deliver a trailer, they expected to see one at San Diego Comic-Con. When San Diego Comic-Con didn’t premiere a trailer, people were suspecting that one might pop up last week during Mark Hamill’s appearance at New York Comic-Con. But alas, there was no sign of a new trailer…until they announced that one would premiere during Monday Night Football of all places.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson took to Twitter, hinting that something was on the horizon. He posted a video of the song “Something’s Coming” from West Side Story before the announcement of the trailer debut and kept up with the West Side Story theme today by posting a video for “Tonight.”

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the movie debuted:

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15 with tickets going on sale tonight.