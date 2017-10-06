‘The Irishman’: Welker White Cast As Jimmy Hoffa’s Wife In Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Welker White is set to play Jimmy Hoffa’s wife Josephine in The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s film starring Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the 1975 disappearance of the Teamsters leader.
This is White’s third Scorsese film, also having appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Goodfellas (1990). Her other film credits include Cedar Rapids and Eat Pray Love, and she did multiple guest stints on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. White is repped by Judy Boals Inc.
The Irishman cast also includes Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham, Kathrine Narducci, Gary Basaraba, J.C. Mackenzie and Craig Vincent. Steve Zaillian adapted the screenplay based on Charles Brandt’s book, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa. Producers are expected to be Fabrica’s Gaston Pavlovich, Jane Rosenthal, Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Shooting is underway in New York, and the pic is expected to get an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release.