‘The Irishman’: Welker White Cast As Jimmy Hoffa’s Wife In Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Welker White is set to play Jimmy Hoffa’s wife Josephine in The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s film starring Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the 1975 disappearance of the Teamsters leader.

This is White’s third Scorsese film, also having appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Goodfellas (1990). Her other film credits include Cedar Rapids and Eat Pray Love, and she did multiple guest stints on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. White is repped by Judy Boals Inc.