EXCLUSIVE: Paxton Singleton and newcomer Julian Hilliard have come aboard as a series regular on Netflix’s upcoming Mike Flanagan-helmed adaptation, The Haunting Of Hill House, for Amblin TV and Paramount TV. Based on Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, the 10-episode straight-to-series re-imagining draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family.

Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Michael Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, McKenna Grace, and Violet McGraw have previously been announced as part of the cast.

Flanagan is an executive producer alongside his producing partner Trevor Macy as well as Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Singleton is repped by Coast To Coast, Artistic Endeavors and attorney Scott Whitehead, while Hilliard is with Linda McAlister Talent.