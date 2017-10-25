After posting the largest delayed viewership gains of any series week after week, ABC’s breakout new medical drama The Good Doctor has logged its first weekly win in total viewers. The third episode of the hot freshman — already picked up for a full season — added +7.5 million viewers to its Live + Same Day tally to average 18.2 million viewers. It was the most watched program during the third week of the season, edging CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (17.9 million), “NCIS” (17.4 million) and NBC’s “This Is Us” (17.1 million) and “Sunday Night Football”(16.2 million).

The Good Doctor already had been able to pull ahead of juggernauts NCIS and This Is Us to become the most watched drama series of the season. It has now set its sights on the venerable Big Bang for the most watched program of the season crown.

The Good Doctor also has been solid in adults 18-49, consistently ranking as the No.4 program in L+7 behind Sunday Night Football, This Is Us and Big Bang.