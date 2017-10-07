Following the impressive 100% Live+same day Week 2 hold for ABC’s The Good Doctor, the breakout new drama, already given a full-season order, repeated the feat in Live+3 with another set of big lifts.

The second episode of The Good Doctor logged a +1.5 rating point jump (+68%) over its L+SD rating, going from a 2.2 to a 3.7 L+3 rating to match its series L+3 debut. It also picked up an additional +5.1 million total viewers, from 10.9 million to 16 million.

The Good Doctor, now the highest rated and most watched broadcast program on Monday behind CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, once again posted the largest gains on Monday, followed by Big Bang (+1.3 in 18-49, +3.8 million viewers).

Fox

Third in absolute 18-49 lift for the night was the series premiere of Fox’s Marvel drama The Gifted (+0.8, 58%, from 1.5 to 2.3). In total viewers, the X-Men world-set drama added +2.4 million, from 4.9 million to 7.3 million. The demo rating was Fox’s highest L+3 delivery for a Monday telecast in a year-and-a-half and the highest for a Monday 9 PM fall debut on any network in 3 years.

For a second Monday in a row, CBS’ Scorpion had the highest % lift in 18-49, 75% (+0.6, from 0.8 to 1.4).