Snapshot with fast nationals: New series premieres: CBS’ 9JKL (1.6 Live+same day rating in 18-49, 8.3 million viewers), Fox’s The Gifted (1.5, 4.8 million); Week 2 of new series: ABC’s The Good Doctor (2.4, even; 11.5 million), NBC’s The Brave (1.2, down -14%, 5.4 million), CBS’ Me, Myself & I (1.0, -41%; 5.2 million); Returning series premieres: Fox’s Lucifer (1.1, 3.9 million)

Following a strong Live+Same day premiere and big Live+3 gains, ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor (2.4 in 18-49, 11.5 million) delivered an impressive Week 2 hold to make a solid case for an early full-season pickup. The Good Doctor matched the fast national for its series premiere last Monday. Both times, ABC’s early numbers were inflated by local NFL preemptions. Last week, the medical drama starring Freddie Highmore was adjusted down to a 2.2 in the finals. Another downward adjustment is expected later today but The Good Doctor is projected to finish at least even with its premiere. The drama once again built impressively onto its Dancing With the Stars lead-in (1.6, up a tenth from last Monday’s fast national, 9.5 million), rising by +50% in the demo.

CBS

After a flying start with a big return for The Big Bang Theory and big launch for spinoff Young Sheldon, CBS’ comedy block suffered major Week 2 slump. Big Bang (3.0, 13.7 million) set the tone, down -23% from the demo fast national for its eventful Season 11 premiere. It was followed by the debut of new multi-camera comedy series 9JKL (1.6, 8.3 million viewers), which marked the lowest-rated CBS comedy premiere behind Big Bang. Because Big Bang was lower than it has been when launching other shows, lead-in retention is a more accurate barometer. 9JKL, starring Mark Feuerstein, held onto 53% of the Big Bang demo lead-in vs. 72% for Kevin Can Wait and 59% for The Great Indoors, the two new multi-camera comedies to premiere behind the sitcom juggernaut last season.

With 9JKL vs. the Young Sheldon preview last week at 8:30 PM, the wheels fell off for the 9-10 PM portion of CBS’ comedy block. The rebooted Kevin Can Wait with new female lead Leah Remini (1.4, 6.8 million) was down -39% in the demo from its season premiere last week. In Week 2, Me, Myself & I (1.0, 5.2 million) was down -41% from the demo fast national for its debut. Drama Scorpion (0.9, 5.3) fared better in the week-to-week retention department, slipping a tenth in the demo from its season opener last week but that was another Live+same day series low for the action drama, which logged solid DVR bumps in Live+3.

After winning Premiere Monday in both adults 18-49 and total viewers last week, CBS slipped to third place in both categories, with NBC and ABC splitting the honors — NBC topping the demo and ABC the viewership races, respectively.

After a slow start to the season last Monday, NBC’s The Voice (2.5, 10.8 million) showed resilience, with its second Monday episode down just a tenth in the demo from the premiere and the viewership ticking up. At 10 PM, new military drama The Brave (1.3, 5.4 million) was down a modest -0.2, -14% from its fast national demo rating last week but still was not able to take full advantage of its strong lead-in against ABC’s potent The Good Doctor.

Fox

There were encouraging signs in the debut of Fox’s new Marvel drama The Gifted. While not carrying Marvel’s moniker in the title like all ABC and Netflix series and not being able to capitalize on its ties to the X-Men universe in its marketing campaign, the Matt Nix-written The Gifted got off to a solid ratings start. It drew a 1.5 adults 18-49 L+SD rating and 4.8 million viewers, building upon its Lucifer lead-in (1.1, 3.9 million) by +36% in the demo. It was up from last fall’s season premiere of Lucifer in the hour (1.3, 4.4 million) and outperformed any Fox Monday telecast from last fall among L+SD. It also handily topped the two-hour series opener of ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans on the less trafficked Friday night. In its new 8 PM anchor slot, Lucifer was off from last fall’s 9 PM opener but up from its season finale.