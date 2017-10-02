Marvel drama series The Gifted will launch in more than 183 countries on Fox following the show’s U.S. premiere October 2.

The day-and-date launch is part of Fox Networks Group’s international programming and marketing strategy for viral, high profile series, which includes Legion, The Walking Dead, Prison Break, 24: Legacy and The X-Files.

The series from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn and Percy Hynes White as the Strucker family. Also featured are Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford and Coby Bell.

The Gifted is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television.