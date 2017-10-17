Fox will team with iHeartMedia on The Four: Battle For Stardom, the new signing competition series that the network has in the works. The pact will see the radio station group support auditions, assist in the search for talent and boost the careers of artists throughout the run of the competition series.

As part of the grand prize, the winner of The Four will be part of iHeartMedia’s “On the Verge” artist development program, which will support the talent with airplay across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The program has helped launch the careers of artists including Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony and Nick Jonas.

The series, created by Armoza Formats and produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza, works backwards from typical competition shows: four finalists, chosen from their auditions, will try to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as they are challenged by new singers determined to replace them. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed as determined by a panel of judges, they’ll go home and their challengers will take their place.

The Fox-iHeartMedia initiative follows the recent launch by Fox Networks Group and iHeartMedia of Smart A/V Audiences, a suite of data-driven advertising products to integrate audio and video creative units into one platform.