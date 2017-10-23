EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Marshall is returning to the director’s chair for a second time with the dark comedy Gunmetal Rose.

InnoVate Productions and 4th & 1 Films, in association with Benetone Films are producing. Marshall has worked on a slew of blockbuster titles as a second unit director and assistant director including Mission: Impossible III, Rush Hour 2, Olympus Has Fallen and he’s served in a variety of producing capacities as well. Upcoming for Marshall as executive producer and second unit director is the STX Entertainment title Den of Thieves starring Gerard Butler and due out on Jan. 19. Marshall made the transition to the director’s chair last year with the pic Dirty Lies. The Foreigner, produced by STXfilms, SR Media, Wanda Media and the Huayi Brothers, has collected close to $120M worldwide to date at the global B.O. off a $35M production cost and still going.

Written by Daniel Hart Donoghue, and set in the ruins of a remote, abandoned church, Gunmetal Rose follows a hitman with post-traumatic stress disorder, and a thief in the throes of existential crisis, as they attempt to ascertain the identity of their hostage and the truth behind the events that brought the three of them together that night. The interrogation descends sideways down a violent rabbit hole of spiritual warfare, mistaken identities, and three lost souls’ bizarre search for redemption. Pic is being produced by Devin Reeve, Luke Bishop and Larry Layfield, with executive producer Daemon Hillin.

The project is scheduled to start shooting in March.