EXCLUSIVE: Chris Bergoch, who co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed The Florida Project directed by Sean Baker, has signed with Verve. The Florida Project, led by a cast of Willem Dafoe and little scene-stealer Brooklynn Prince, has already been garnering Oscar buzz.

The film, which premiered in Cannes in the Directors’ Fortnight this year, was just released by A24 on October 6. The other co-writer of the project was Baker.

Bergoch also co-wrote Starlet and Tangerine with Baker — the fearsome twosome. Tangerine premiered at Sundance in 2015 and was released by Magnolia Pictures. Here’s a look at The Florida Project: