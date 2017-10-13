EXCLUSIVE: Is The Florida Project the little movie that could? After setting the Directors Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival on fire and being picked up for domestic distribution by A24 Films, director Sean Baker’s lyrical look at childhood in the face of adversity also scored big applause at the Toronto International Film Festival and opened to strong box office and critical raves last weekend on its limited break. It will expand further this weekend and is already being touted , much as A24’s eventual 2016 Best Picture Moonlight was when it opened in the same time frame last year, as a possible Oscar contender. With a break -your-heart performance from seven year old Brooklynn Prince , and a fine turn from Willem DaFoe as the manager of an Orlando, Florida motel where these kids live just on the outskirts of Disney World, we are sure to be hearing alot from this film as the season continues. Baker’s previous movie , Tangerine was shot on an iPhone 6, but he’s graduated to gorgeous 35MM film for this one and it is one of the best looking and most colorful films of the year. Check out this exclusive featurette on the making of The Florida Project. To watch just click on the link above.