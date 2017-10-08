Sean Baker’s The Florida Project debuted with one of the year’s best opening per theater averages. Just out of its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival, the A24 release grossed $152,622 in four theaters over a busy weekend for new Specialty releases. The Florida Project pretty much took all the luster amongst the newcomers reporting numbers as of Sunday morning. Grabbing some notice was The Orchard’s Sundance fest doc jury prize winner Dina, which took in $8,035 from an exclusive run Friday to Sunday, while Swen Releasing’s Una with Rooney Mara grossed $7,300 from an exclusive run. Sony Pictures Classics expanded its Watergate drama Mark Felt to over a dozen locations, grossing over $56K.
NEW RELEASES
Chavela (Music Box Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $20,500, Average $5,125
Dina (The Orchard) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,035
The Florida Project (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $152,622, Average $38,156
Una (Swen Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,300
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Judwaa 2 (FIP) Week 2 [192 Theaters] Weekend $295,000, Average $1,536, Cume $1,166,989
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $56,382, Average $3,317, Cume $105,477
Super Dark Times (The Orchard) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $2,220, Average $444, Cume $29,826
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [1,822 Theaters] Weekend $2,400,000, Average $1,317, Cume $7,677,575
Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 3 [28 Theaters] Weekend $156,925, Average $5,604, Cume $277,247
Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 3 [732 Theaters] Weekend $4,142,000, Average $5,659, Cume $5,958,000
Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) Week 4 [247 Theaters] Weekend $104,400, Average $423, Cume $2,021,809
Trophy (The Orchard) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $1,130, Average $75, Cume $19,442
Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 6 [27 Theaters] Weekend $41,635, Average $1,542, Cume $417,491
Beach Rats (Neon) Week 7 [14 Theaters] Weekend $7,474, Average $534, Cume $456,832
California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 8 [11 Theaters] Weekend $4,760, Average $433, Cume $200,379
Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 9 [10 Theaters] Weekend $3,648, Average $365, Cume $3,016,139
Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 10 [36 Theaters] Weekend $26,431, Average $731, Cume $892,778
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 16 [34 Theaters] Weekend $20,000, Average $588, Cume $42,823,713
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 18 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,288, Average $644, Cume $4,077,654