Sean Baker’s The Florida Project debuted with one of the year’s best opening per theater averages. Just out of its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival, the A24 release grossed $152,622 in four theaters over a busy weekend for new Specialty releases. The Florida Project pretty much took all the luster amongst the newcomers reporting numbers as of Sunday morning. Grabbing some notice was The Orchard’s Sundance fest doc jury prize winner Dina, which took in $8,035 from an exclusive run Friday to Sunday, while Swen Releasing’s Una with Rooney Mara grossed $7,300 from an exclusive run. Sony Pictures Classics expanded its Watergate drama Mark Felt to over a dozen locations, grossing over $56K.

NEW RELEASES

Chavela (Music Box Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $20,500, Average $5,125

Dina (The Orchard) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,035

The Florida Project (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $152,622, Average $38,156

Una (Swen Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,300

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Judwaa 2 (FIP) Week 2 [192 Theaters] Weekend $295,000, Average $1,536, Cume $1,166,989

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $56,382, Average $3,317, Cume $105,477

Super Dark Times (The Orchard) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $2,220, Average $444, Cume $29,826

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [1,822 Theaters] Weekend $2,400,000, Average $1,317, Cume $7,677,575

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 3 [28 Theaters] Weekend $156,925, Average $5,604, Cume $277,247

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 3 [732 Theaters] Weekend $4,142,000, Average $5,659, Cume $5,958,000

Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) Week 4 [247 Theaters] Weekend $104,400, Average $423, Cume $2,021,809

Trophy (The Orchard) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $1,130, Average $75, Cume $19,442

Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 6 [27 Theaters] Weekend $41,635, Average $1,542, Cume $417,491

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 7 [14 Theaters] Weekend $7,474, Average $534, Cume $456,832

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 8 [11 Theaters] Weekend $4,760, Average $433, Cume $200,379

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 9 [10 Theaters] Weekend $3,648, Average $365, Cume $3,016,139

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 10 [36 Theaters] Weekend $26,431, Average $731, Cume $892,778

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 16 [34 Theaters] Weekend $20,000, Average $588, Cume $42,823,713

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 18 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,288, Average $644, Cume $4,077,654