Constant Beta, Creative Control and Abramorama have teamed for a wide release in North American for The First to Do It, a documentary feature about Earl Lloyd, the NBA’s first black player. With exec producers including a number of basketball stars, the film will hit theaters in February.

The First to Do It brings together current NBA players including Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul as well as Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Dave Bing and Bob Lanier to celebrate and examine the moments that created the league and country we know today. Deon Cole provides the voice of Lloyd.

The film is set to have its world premiere Friday at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“Given the current political climate, The First to Do It is a welcome contribution to this essential dialogue,” said Abramorama’s Richard Abramowitz. “And Oscar Robertson, too? It’s almost too much at once. We are eager to help get this excellent, significant film in front of audiences young and old. Earl Lloyd is a role model for our times.”

Said Sherrie Deans, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation: “The story of Earl Lloyd is an important part of the history of professional basketball in the U.S. His achievements and the times in which he lived provide important lessons for players and fans today. Our support of this film reflects our commitment to preserving the legacy of our players and our game, and the positive impacts that both have had on our society,”