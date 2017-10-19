Covert Affairs alum Oded Fehr and James Ransone (Bosch) have joined the cast of The First, Beau Willimon’s straight-to-series drama slated to premiere on Hulu and U.K.’s Channel 4 in 2018.

Written by Willimon, The First follows the first human mission to Mars, exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth. Natascha McElhone and Sean Penn star.

Fehr most recently recurred in 24: Legacy, Once Upon A Time and The Blacklist. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, ADD Agency and Rain Management Group.

Ransone most recently starred in Ti West’s In A Valley of Violence and Sean Baker’s Tangerine, and will star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming HBO series Mosaic.