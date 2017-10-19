LisaGay Hamilton has joined the cast of Beau Willimon’s new series The First, the straight-to-series drama starring Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone that is set to premiere next year on Hulu and Channel 4 in the UK.

Written by Netflix’s House of Cards creator Willimon, The First follows the first human mission to Mars, exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.

Details on characters are mostly under wraps, but we hear Hamilton will portray an astronaut who is second in command and always puts the mission first. She is reteaming with Willimon of sorts after she appeared in Season 4 of House of Cards. Willimon executive produces The First with producing partner Jordan Tappis.

Set to go into production later this year, the series will be co-financed by Hulu, Channel 4, IMG and AG Studios. IMG will handle sales in all territories.

Hamilton recently wrapped three pics — Ad Astra opposite Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones, Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carell and Amy Ryan, and the political drama The Last Full Measure. Her TV credits include ABC’s The Practice, TNT’s Men of a Certain Age and Season 1 of Hulu’s Chance.

She is repped by APA and Greenlight Management.