In launching a committee of governors to redefine “What is a movie?”, the Motion Picture Academy recognizes the dimming line between film, TV and streaming. The growing resources of Netflix and its appetite for awards recognition underscores the need for new standards and definitions. Should extended play at theaters be a requirement for Oscar recognition?

Robert Evans also joins our podcast, commenting on the surprises of his long career, the forces that triggered Paramount’s revival, and the setbacks that hindered that effort.

