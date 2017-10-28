The CW has put into development dramedy Make Divya Great Again, from writer Devanshi Patel (Black-ish), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios.

Written and co-executive produced by Patel, Make Divya Great Again centers on an Indian-American woman, who under tremendous pressure from her traditional parents, bails on her arranged marriage and invents a perfect Indian boyfriend. She then sets in motion an absurd and poignant series of events that derail her life, all while she is trying to clear her name in the darkly comic accidental death of her ex-fiance.

Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce with former 90210 co-showrunner Patti Carr, and Alex Hertzberg. CBS Television Studios produces with studio-based The Tannenbaum Co. (Young & Hungry)

This is the first network sale for Patel, an alum of the Disney/ABC writing program, who has written for ABC’s Black-ish and TBS’ Ground Floor. Patel, who started her career in stand up, is repped by APA and Hertzberg Media.

The Tannenbaums also have a comedy starring Jamie Lee Curtis in the works at CBS.