Following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the CW has decided not to air the two-night iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday.

The 2017 edition of the festival was held just over a week ago, on September 22 and 23, in Las Vegas. It included the Daytime Village festivities (pictured), which took place September 23 at the same location as the Route 91 country music festival where last night’s shootings occurred, claiming the lives of at least 59 concert-goers. The night sessions, held at the nearby T-Mobile Arena, were televised for the CW special.

“Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday’s terrible tragedy in Las Vegas, and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week’s TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival,” the network said in a statement. “New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.”

The CW will air repeats on both nights instead.

The lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Elvis Duran, included Coldplay, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Lorde. It has become an annual tradition on the CW, airing the week before the network’s fall rollout.