The CW has put in development Near Beth Experience, a dramedy from writer-musician Rob Giles, Mike Kelley (Revenge) and Melissa Loy’s Page Fright and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Giles, Near Beth Experience centers on a cynical young stand-up comedian who survives a near death experience. The former non-believer starts hearing the prayers of people in close proximity to her — forcing her out of her egocentric comfort zone as she attempts to help others in eccentric, funny and begrudgingly heartfelt ways. As described by the creator, Near Beth Experience is not Touched by an Angel. It is more like Touched by a Cynic, or Inappropriately Touched by a Comedian with Issues.

Rex/Shutterstock

Giles is co-executive producer. Kelley and Loy executive produce via their Page Fright production banner. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

This is Giles second development sale. Warner Bros. previously his bought spec pilot Dani the Girl, about a 17-year-old runaway girl, in a blind deal. His writing credits include Grey’s Anatomy and Life Unexpected. He’s repped by Management 360, CAA and Bloom Hergott.

Kelley is the creator of Revenge and Swingtown. His writing credits include Jericho, Providence The O.C. and One Tree Hill.