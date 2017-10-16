The CW has put in development Dead Inside, an hourlong drama from writer Katie Lovejoy, Warner Bros. TV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions.

WBTV

In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, an underachieving beat cop starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.

The premise is somewhat reminiscent of last season’s CW/WBTV drama series Frequency, in which a young female detective was able to communicate with her dead cop father to solve a case together.

Lovejoy executive produces Dead Inside with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Doozer also is behind the upcoming CW comedic hourlong series Life Sentence. The company is repped by ICM Partners.

On the feature side, Lovejoy was tapped by Warner Bros. to write The Selection, based on the YA books; and the Pride & Prejudice retelling The Season. In TV, she wrote the 2016 NBC drama pilot Miranda’s Rights. She is repped by CAA.