The CW has bought Bestseller, an hourlong comedy from novelist Abby McDonald, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Gary Ungar’s Exile Entertainment and CBS Television Studios.

Written and executive produced by McDonald, Bestseller follows a risk-averse aspiring author who self-publishes an erotic novel under a pen name. When it becomes a surprise best seller, it complicates her work life and personal relationships, and inspires her to act more boldly as she navigates her new double life.

Part of the story will be inspired by the real life experiences of McDonald, pen name of British author Abigail Haas. Writing as Melody Grace, her self-published romance debut Unbroken hit the USA Today bestseller list in 2013, and her Beachwood Bay series has since become an international bestseller, scoring over 2 million downloads, and charting globally at No. 1 on iBooks. She is also the author of the cult YA thriller Dangerous Girls (as Abigail Haas), and adult titles The Popularity Rules, The Liberation of Alice Love and The Oxford Inheritance.

Frank Marshall and Robert Zotnowski of The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Ungar (The Strain) via Exile Entertainment also will executive produce.

On the film side, McDonald most recently penned the adaptation of the Nicole Kear memoir Now You See Me, from Tucker Tooley and Entertainment One. The project is set to film later this year starring Emma Roberts.

McDonald is repped by Paradigm, Ungar and Tanya Mallean of Skrzyniarz & Mallean. The Kennedy/Marshall Company is repped by CAA and attorney Alan Hergott.