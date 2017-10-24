In a preemptive buy, the CW has taken in comedic drama It’s The End Of The World As We Know It from Powerless executive producers/showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas and Warner Bros. TV.

WBTV

Written by Halpern and Schumacker, It’s The End Of The World As We Know It is based on the 2012 Alloy book of the same name by Iva-Marie Palmer. In the show, when a prison spaceship carrying the universe’s most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two millennial women with bigger dreams than working at a kids’ pizza place in The Valley are recruited by a space cop to hunt down the escaped criminals, who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

Halpern and Schumacker executive produce with Thomas and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge as well as Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Warner Bros. TV, where Halpern, Schumacker and Thomas are under an overall deals, produces in association with Halpern and Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions, Thomas’ Spondoolie Productions and Alloy Entertainment.

This is Halpern and Schumacker’s second broadcast sale this season. The duo also are writing/exec producing multi-camera school comedy Suspended, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox. Halpern and Schumacker, repped by ICM Partners and attorney Allison Binder, previously co-created CBS’ S#*! My Dad Said for WBTV and CBS with Max Mutchnick and David Cohen. It was based on Halpern’s bestseller, Sh*t My Dad Says.

iZombie co-developer/exec producer Thomas, who also is under an overall deal at WBTV, recently sold multi-camera comedy I Mom So Hard, based on the popular web series, with former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader to CBS. It has a pilot production commitment. Thomas is repped by UTA.