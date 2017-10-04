History has slotted Tuesday, November 7, 9 PM for the Season 5 premiere of its top nonfiction series The Curse Of Oak Island.

The series, which features brothers Rick and Marty Lagina on an historic quest to solve the 222-year-old Oak Island mystery, averaged 5.4 million viewers per episode and is the network’s No. 1 series in key demos. It’s also a top five nonfiction series this year on cable and averaged 4.4 million total viewers last season in Live+7. The series reached 35 million total viewers in linear Live+7, according to Nielsen.

The Curse of Oak Island is produced for History by Prometheus Entertainment. Kevin Burns, Joe Lessard and Kim Sheerin serve as executive producers for Prometheus. Matt Ginsburg and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for History. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.