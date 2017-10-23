In the new trailer for the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed thriller The Commuter, Liam Neeson, once again, makes use of his special set of skills to get out of a life-or-death situation — and this time it’s on a train! This marks a second in-transit thriller collaboration between Neeson and Collet-Serra. The two previously worked on Non-Stop together.

Tinged with Hitchcockian panache and Speed-like thrills, the new trailer for the Lionsgate pic dives deeper into the story as a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga) proposes an enticing opportunity to Neeson’s unassuming character. As things unfold, the circumstances get more and more intense and dire. People get hit by busses, hostage situations arise, the train begins to derail, and, of course, we see Neeson do what he does best: negotiate and kick some ass.

The Commuter also stars Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, and Jonathan Banks. Byron Willinger and Phil de Blasi wrote the script. The film is produced by The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. The thriller is set to open in theaters on January 12, 2018.