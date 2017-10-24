EXCLUSIVE: New Line Cinema’s The Children has added youngsters Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, in a lead role, and Roman Christou in the upcoming horror film from director Michael Chaves and The Conjuring producer James Wan.

The story centers on a social worker who, while investigating the mysterious disappearance of two children, discovers her own family might be in jeopardy. Kinchen plays Samantha, a victim of an evil force.

Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, and Sean Patrick Thomas co-star in the film, which was written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

Wan will produce via his Atomic Monster production company alongside Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone, while Michael Clear will serve as exec producer.

Kinchen, who played Ryan Reynold’s daughter in Self/Less and just wrapped Hallmark’s Enchanted Christmas, is repped by Artistic Endeavors and Coast To Coast Talent Group. Roman is also with Coast To Coast as well as Luber Roklin Entertainment.