Here’s a first look at Showtime’s upcoming hourlong drama series The Chi, created and executive produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None), and executive produced by Common (John Wick 2) and Elwood Reid (The Bridge). Showtime has set a January 7 premiere.

Produced entirely in its namesake city, The Chi is a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The ensemble cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (The Get Down), Armando Riesco (Bull) and Tiffany Boone (The Following).

Showtime’s description of the show: Kevin (Hibbert) is the pre-teen who must step past shattered illusions and embrace the normal rites of childhood, while Brandon (Mitchell) the dreamer makes his own nearly impossible leap of faith to succeed in life and love with girlfriend Jerrika (Boone). Emmett (Latimore) is the carefree teen is thrust into complex responsibility with guidance from his mother Jada (Ross), and Ronnie (Mwine) is the drifter whose struggle to love and be loved calls into question his every pursuit. Sonja Sohn, Jahking Guillory, and Steven Williams recur.

In addition to Waithe, Common and showrunner Reid, Aaron Kaplan serves as executive producer along with Rick Famuyiwa, who also directed the premiere episode, and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

The Chi will premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a look at the teaser clip above.