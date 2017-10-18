EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Liburd, who co-stars on Netflix’s Gypsy, has been set to join the cast of The Brian Banks Story starring Adlis Hodge and Greg Kinnear. The Tom Shadyac-directed biopic tells the story of Banks (Hodge), an All-American high school football player committed to USC whose life was upended in 2002 when he was falsely accused of rape. Despite maintaining his innocence, Banks was railroaded through the system and sentenced to a decade of prison and parole.

Kinnear plays his lawyer. The England-born Liburd will play Karina, a personal trainer Banks meets at a bar. After freaking out when he reveals he was accused of rape, she eventually believes in his innocence and helps clear his name. Morgan Freeman also co-stars.

Doug Atchison penned the script. Amy Baer, Monica Levinson and Shivani Rawat are producing. Banks, Atchison, Justin Brooks and Neil Strum are executive producers.

Liburd, whose credits include Dark Matter and Game of Thrones, is repped by UTA and Identity Agency Group in the UK.