“Is it a happy story or a sad story?” asks the mother of young Parvana towards the end of this trailer for The Breadwinner, to which the Afghan girl replies, “Just wait and see.”

From executive producer Angelina Jolie and the team behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, the animated The Breadwinner follows Parvana, an 11-year-old girl living in Afghanistan in 2001 under the Taliban. As we see in the trailer, her father is wrongfully arrested, and Parvana disguises herself as a boy to become her family’s breadwinner. Drawing strength from stories told by her father, Parvana risks her life to seek him out.

The film hits theaters next month, and GKIDS released the trailer above and this poster today:

GKIDS

Based on Deborah Ellis’ bestselling novel, Breadwinner is directed by Nora Twomey, with a screenplay by Anita Doron. Producers Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Tomm Moore, Paul Young and Stephan Roelants.

Voice cast is Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq, Shaista Latif, Ali Badash, Patrick McGrath, Lily Erlinghäuser, Finn Jackson Parle, Noorin Gulamgaus and Kawa Ada.

GKIDS distributes The Breadwinner to select theaters November 17.

Check out the trailer and the film’s poster above.