Freeform has ordered two more 10-episode seasons of its breakout series The Bold Type. In addition, Amanda Lasher (Togetherness, Gossip Girl) has joined as executive producer/showrunner, taking over for Sarah Watson.

Based on the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer, Hearst and former EIC of Cosmopolitan Magazine, the series from Universal Television follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders.

The series stars Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady, Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Matt Ward as Alex Crawford and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor-in-chief of Scarlet Magazine.

The Bold Type is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer. The series is a co-production between Freeform, Universal Television and The District production.