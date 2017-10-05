The Bachelor is looking to heat things up this winter. Mike Fleiss, the creator of the uber-popular reality dating show, took to Twitter to announce that Peter Kraus is returning to find love in the franchise spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games.

Fleiss teased the big news earlier today saying, “I will be making a major announcement regarding #TheBachelor in the next couple hours!!!!!” After a couple of hours, he delivered the news about Kraus’ return

The fan favorite was a runner up on Rachel Lindsay’s season and was in the running to be the 22nd season of The Bachelor until Arie Luyendyk Jr. was set to have a roster of women with offbeat job descriptions looking to win his heart.

Instead, Kraus will compete in a special version of The Bachelor where according to a tweet from Fleiss, “at least 12 nations will be represented.”

Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

In celebration of #TheBachelor being the world's No. 1 show, at least 12 different nations will be represented at The Winter Games!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 25, 2017

Winter Games will air on ABC in February — just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics. The spinoff was announced in May and will include Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants compete against each other in a series of winter-themed athletic challenge at a ski resort — while trying to find love, of course.