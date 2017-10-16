TNT has set a date for its century-plus time jump. The cable net said today its period drama The Alienist starring Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning will premiere at 9 PM Monday, January 22. The Turner net also released a new trailer for the series. Check it out above.

TNT

The psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist — aka alienist — Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of Gotham’s first serial killers.

Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Matt Lintz, Robert Ray Wisdom and Q’orianka Kilcher co-star in the co-production from Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Jakob Verbruggen directs and executive produces along with Cary Fukunaga, Eric Roth, Hossein Amini, E. Max Frye, Steve Golin, Rosalie Swedlin and Chris Symes.