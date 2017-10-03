Christopher Meyer (The Fosters) has been cast in a key role opposite Dominic West in the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair.

Created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages and the crime that brings these individuals back together, as told through multiple perspectives.

Season 4 finds Noah (West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from one another, spinning farther and farther away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good.

Meyer will play Anton Gatewood, a defiant but brilliant high school student of Noah (West). Caught between his parents’ expectations, Anton struggles to find his own sense of self amid episodes of self-sabotage and doubt.

Meyer’s screen credits include feature Kicks and Wolves and recurring roles on The Fosters, NCIS: New Orleans, Wayward Pines and iZombie. He’s repped by Pantheon, LINK Entertainment and attorney Chris Abramson.