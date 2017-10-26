MGM’s animated take on The Addams Family, a CG feature film that has been in the works the past four years, is finally ramping up. A week after Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon was set as director, Cinesite Studios has come aboard to provide animation and digital visual effects ad has started production in Vancouver.

Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House) penned the script based on the cartoon series, with Matt Lieberman handling revisions. Vernon will also produce with Gail Berman via her The Jackal Group banner, which made the original deal with MGM for the project, and Alex Schwartz. Andrew Mittman and Kevin Miserocchi are executive producers. Tabitha Shick is overseeing for MGM.

Cinesite’s animation credits include The Star, Gnome Alone and Charming.