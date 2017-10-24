The 5th Quarter, the mock documentary series chronicling “the greatest untold and untrue stories in sports history” that attracted a slew of big names to its first season on Verizon’s go90, has been renewed for two more 10-episode seasons. Season 2 will bow November 30 with three episodes, with three more to come December 10 and the rest December 17. Season 3 will bow in early in 2018.

The series hails from Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures in partnership with 3 Arts Entertainment and Kids at Play. It’s the latest win for OBB in just its second year; also on its slate it just wrapped postproduction of their latest series, an untitled project starring Kevin Hart for his LOL network. OBB’s sports docuseries One in a Billion bowed on Netflix earlier this year.

5th Quarter features big names in sports and entertainment playing both themselves and fictional characters, a la Drunk History minus the booze but with sneakers. Season 1 regulars Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers and ESPN’s Kenny Mayne return for Season 2 joined by names like Joel Embiid, Lonzo and LaVar Ball, Julius Erving, DeMarcus Cousins, Baron Davis, Brian Vickers, Candace Parker, Iman Shumpert, and Jason Pierre-Paul. Marlon Wayans, George Lopez, Bella Thorne, Jermaine Fowler, T-Pain, Hailey Baldwin, Donnell Rawlings, Dr. Drew Pinskey, Ed Asner, Fred Willard, Jim Ross, Judd Hirsch, Michelle Beadle, Breckin Meyer, Danielle Fischel and more are among the Hollywood names joining in.

The new season kicks off with “Born to Walk,” the story of underdog Sheldon King’s climb to Olympic gold and the development of the fiercest rivalry the sport of Men’s Race-Walking has ever seen. Griffin plays King and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) is his nemesis Jimmy Kong.

Check out a trailer above.

“We are very excited to be renewed for a second and third season of The 5th Quarter further expanding our relationship with go90,” said Ratner, OBB’s president and CEO. “This show exemplifies what we do best at OBB Pictures — bringing together top talent, both in front of and behind the camera, to create unique and original worlds for our audience.”

Ratner and OBB Head of Development Matthew Hirschhorn created The 5th Quarter and are co-showrunner. Ratner returns to direct multiple episodes and serves as executive producer alongside OBB Pictures’ Scott Ratner and Eric D. Cohen, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry, Kids at Play’s Amy Laslett and Jason Berger, and go90’s Ivanna Kirkbride and Steve Woolf. OBB’s Elias Tanner, Sean Thomas Spencer and Kfir Goldberg co-executive produce alongside Mayne. Bob Castrone also serves as a co-showrunner and co-executive producer.

Ratner and OBB are repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Berger, Laslett and Kids at Play are repped by UTA, Principato Young and Davis Shapiro.