The 100 developer, executive producer and showrunner Jason Rothenberg has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the CW’s post-apocalyptic science fiction drama series.

Under the pact, Rothenberg will continue at the helm of The 100, which is returning for a fifth season in early 2018. Additionally, he will be developing new projects targeted for network, cable, on-demand/streaming and digital platforms via Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital venture, Blue Ribbon Content.

Rothenberg developed The 100 for television based on the book by Kass Morgan. He also has had two other scripts go to pilot at the CW, the 2009 Body Politic starring Minka Kelly, Jay Hernandez and Gabrielle Union, which he co-wrote, and Searchers earlier this year. Rothenberg is repped by WME.