In a string of tweets earlier today, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews recalled an experience when he was groped by a “high level Hollywood executive” at an event he was attending with his wife last year. Though he doesn’t name the perpetrator, Crews wrote that the exec was a male who “just grinned like a jerk” after the incident, which his wife also witnessed.
Crews said his decision to share his account was prompted by the recent release of the New York Times and the New Yorker articles detailing sexual assault and rape allegations against now-former The Weinstein Company boss Harvey Weinstein.
The NFL player-turned-actor said he had to resist the urge to fight to back in fear of potentially damaging consequences.
Crews relayed his empathy and support to the victims of Weinstein’s alleged odious behavior — which included a-listers like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Judd– acknowledging the difficulties in speaking out against such individuals in positions of power .