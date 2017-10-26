ABC took a step toward canceling underperforming new drama series Ten Days In the Valley, shifting it from Sunday to the low-trafficked Saturday night after four episodes. The series is being pulled from Sundays effective immediately and will take a break before starting its Saturday run on Dec. 16 with Episode 105 and Episode 106 airing back-to-back at 9 PM and 10 PM.

Here is schedule for the rest of Ten Days In the Valley‘s 10-episode order:

Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 107

Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 108

Jan. 6 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT – Two-hour season finale (Episodes 109 and 110)

As for Ten Days In the Valley‘s Sunday 10 PM time slot, starting this Sunday, Oct. 29, and continuing through Nov. 12, ABC air back-to-back original episodes of Shark Tank, currently airing at 9 PM, at both 9 and 10 PM. (American Music Awards airs Nov. 19.)

Ten Days In the Valley, starring Kyra Sedgwick, premiered with soft 0.5 in adults 18-48 and 3.4 million total viewers (Live+same day). It drew a 0.4 in the demo for its last three Sunday airings, slipping to a series low L+SD viewership of 2.2 million this past Sunday. In Live+7, the series most recently went up to a 0.7 in 18-49 and 4.2 million.