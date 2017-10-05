ABC News President James Goldston sent the following note to the news division announcing that Tara Palmeri is joining ABC News as a White House Correspondent. See below for Goldston’s note to staff:

Tara is a tenacious reporter with a keen instinct for political scoops, and a thoughtful analyst of both politics and policy. Early in her career, Tara reported for the New York Post, covering the John Edwards trial, the 2012 political conventions, and N.J. Governor Chris Christie’s political ambitions, among other high profile assignments.

She then moved to Brussels as a reporter for Politico, where she regularly broke news on the Greek Financial Crisis, Brexit, and the hunt for terrorists in Europe. Tara returned to the U.S. at the start of this year to join Politico’s White House team and instantly made her mark on the beat, repeatedly breaking stories about the Trump administration.

Tara joins us at a time when news from Washington continues to dominate the news cycle and impact every aspect of our audience’s lives. Our Washington team has been doing an outstanding job, and I am especially grateful for the leadership and journalistic excellence of Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, and Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce.