Tang Media Partners Entertainment has changed its name to Global Road Entertainment, rebranding itself to reflect a number of acquisitions it made during the past year with Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television as well as encompassing the company’s related third-party sales activities.

Tang hired longtime studio exec Rob Friedman in August to oversee all the properties as chairman and CEO of the newly combined entity. Under Friedman, the various divisions will cross-pollinate ideas and combine its strong resources to produce, finance and sell content on multiple platforms.

“With all divisions working under the same name, we can now not only provide a focus to the marketplace but also operate as one forward facing brand that engages the creative community, and all distribution platforms both existing and future,” Friedman said in a statement. “Regardless of the platform, Global Road Entertainment is focused on great storytelling, quality productions and tailoring content for both worldwide audiences as well as regional tastes as appropriate.”