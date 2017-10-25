Just as Syfy’s Channel Zero: No-End House comes to a close tonight, the title of the series’ third installment – and an eye-catching teaser – has been unleashed: Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block will air in early 2018.

Syfy and Universal Cable Productions have revealed the title along with some character info (see below). Creator Nick Antosca will return as executive producer, showrunner and writer for the third installment alongside executive producer Max Landis, with UCP as the studio. Arkasha Stevenson will direct.

Tonight’s second-season finale airs on Syfy at 10 pm/9c.

Inspired by Kerry Hammond’s “Search and Rescue Woods” Creepypasta tale, the Butcher’s Block installment tells the story of a young woman named Alice (Olivia Luccardi, It Follows) who moves to a new city and learns about a series of disappearances that may be connected to a baffling rumor about mysterious staircases in the city’s worst neighborhoods. With help from her sister, she discovers that something is preying on the city’s residents.

In addition to Luccardi, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block cast and characters include:

Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Zoe Woods, Alice’s sharp, tough older sister whose struggles with mental illness have worn her down over the years;

Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) as Joseph Peach, a 1950s meatpacking magnate who grew increasingly reclusive and then disappeared after his beloved daughters were murdered;

Brandon Scott (Wreck-It Ralph) as Officer Luke Vanczyk, a young but already jaded cop, living in the shadow of his father, the Chief of Police.

Krisha Fairchild (Krisha) as Louise Lispector, a retired journalist who has lived in Garrett, Michigan her whole life. Now she spends her days doing taxidermy and working on her personal project: A book about a pattern of disappearances in the city’s worst neighborhood.

Take a look at the teaser trailer above.