Syfy is venturing into animation, acquiring the cult Matt Groening series Futurama from Twentieth Television. It marks the first fully animated series in Syfy’s lineup.

Under the multi-year non-exclusive deal, Syfy will have access to all 140 HD episodes of the series, which will debut in a special weekend stunt beginning Saturday, November 11. It will continue airing regularly in primetime on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8PM-2AM ET and on Saturday mornings from 8-11AM ET.

“We’re continuing to invest heavily to give our passionate fans the very best in genre programming, and I can think of no better addition to Syfy’s lineup than one of my personal favorites, Futurama, said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks (USA and Syfy) for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

First airing on Fox from 1999-2003, Futurama was brought back in 2007 with four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central. Based on their success, Comedy Central ordered new seasons of the series which debuted in June 2010. Over the course of its run, Futurama has earned six Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Animated Program, seven Annie Awards, two Environmental Media Awards and two WGA Awards. You can watch a trailer from the first season below.

Created by Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Futurama is produced by The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Futurama joins Syfy’s series roster, which includes The Expanse, The Magicians and Channel Zero, along with the upcoming graphic novel adaptation Happy! set for premiere December 6, and Superman prequel Krypton slated to premiere in 2018. Syfy’s development slate includes a series order for an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s space opera novella Nightflyers and a pilot pickup for a reboot of the 1990 cult classic Tremors.