ABC has put in development crime drama Suspects (fka Unforgotten) based on the critically praised British series Unforgotten, from Chris Lang, creator of the original UK format, Josh Berman, Sally Haynes, Laura Mackie, BBC Worldwide Productions and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by The Blacklist executive producer Carla Kettner, Suspects is based on the British series Unforgotten. It blends a cop drama procedural and a multi-generational soap with a compassionate, intelligent female detective at the center.

Kettner executive produces with Berman and Chris King via Berman’s Osprey Productions, along with Haynes, Mackie and BBC Worldwide Productions’ Angie Stephenson and Emma Strain. Sony Pictures TV, where Berman and Kettner have been under overall deals, is the studio.

The original Unforgotten debuted on iTV in 2015 and has aired for two seasons. The series follows two London detectives, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), as they work together to solve cold cases involving historic disappearances and murders. You can watch a trailer below.

Mackie and Haynes left ITV in 2013 to launch their own production company. Mackie is the former director of drama and Haynes the former controller of drama at ITV where they were responsible for bringing Downton Abbey to the network.

This is Berman’s third sale this development season. He also has an untitled crime drama at NBC with Timeless co-executive producer Matt Whitney and legal drama Closure with executive producer John Legend, which received a put pilot commitment at NBC.

Kettner’s series credits also include CBS’ Zoo and Fox’s Bones.